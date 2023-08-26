Saturday, August 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Van-trolley collision claims four lives in Toba Tek Singh

Agencies
August 26, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

TT SINGH/SARGODHA  -  At least four people were killed and 10 others sus­tained injuries in a road ac­cident in Toba Tek Singh on Thursday night.

According to details, the accident occurred at Kama­lia Road in Toba Tek Singh where a van hit a tractor-trolley, killing four persons including two women on the spot and injuring 10 oth­ers. Soon after the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital while the dead bodies were taken to Rural Health Centre Rajana. In a similar incident that was reported Thursday, at least seven people had been killed and 15 others sustained inju­ries in a van-truck collision near Jharak in Thatta district. According to rescue sources, the passenger van was head­ing towards Thatta from Hyderabad when it collided with a truck near Jharak. Two women, four men and a girl were among those who died in the accident.

Supplementary grant cases to be considered by Finance Division

MAN DIES IN BIKES COLLISION

A man was killed in two motorcycles collision near Laalme area in the limits of Darya Khan police station here on Friday. Police said that the deceased was iden­tified as Muhammad Azhar r/o Chak 176 TDA,while the injured was identified as Muhammad Wajid.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1693021976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023