1.5m street kids at risk of displacement

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) called for urgent new laws to protect Pakistan’s 1.5 million street children, who face severe abuse and exploitation due to displacement, poverty, and violence, emphasizing that focused attention and education are essential to addressing the crisis. In a conversation with APP, an official of the ministry stated that street children are among the world’s most overlooked populations, neglected by governments, lawmakers, and society at large. He also noted that the number is rapidly increasing due to displacement, migration, extreme poverty, and a rising count of runaway children fleeing homes, workplaces, and schools due to violence. According to estimates, there are 1.5 million street children in Pakistan. Once on the streets, these children face heightened risks of abuse, including child labour, exploitation, trafficking, and arbitrary arrest, he added. The time has come to give serious attention to the plight of street children, especially since the Ministry of Human Rights has committed to addressing school dropout issues. He emphasized that only education can make a difference. Meanwhile, Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) is working with mandate to review human rights and protection of labour rights situation in the country including implementation of laws, policies and measures. Talking to APP, an official said that the Ministry was also formulating various programmes for teaching of human rights at educational institutions. He said that the Ministry was also working to implement the “Rules and Regulations for the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Senior Citizens Act, 2021”. The development of the Rules and Regulations for the ICT Senior Citizens Act is an important step in this process.” Number of senior people is exceeding. It is thus critical to create an enabling and healthy environment to ensure that every human being, irrespective of age, was able to fulfill their potential with dignity and equality.