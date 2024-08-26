38, including security personnel, martyred in Balochistan attacks

At least 38 individuals, including police and Levies personnel, were martyred in a series of gun attacks in Balochistan's Kalat, Musakhel, and Bolan districts.

In Kalat, eight Balochistan Levies personnel lost their lives in separate incidents on Sunday night, according to police. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalat, Dostin Dashti, confirmed that the deceased included a police sub-inspector, four Levies personnel, and three civilians.

The police reported that an exchange of fire between security forces and armed assailants persisted through the night along Kalat’s national highway and within the city.

In another attack, Kalat Assistant Commissioner Aftab Ahmed and a Levies officer were injured during a shootout at a security checkpoint. SSP Kalat stated that the incident occurred when unidentified gunmen opened fire. Both injured officers have been taken to a hospital, and Kalat Commissioner Naeem Bazai later confirmed that Ahmed’s condition was stable.

Security forces responded to the attacks by launching an operation on the night of August 24-25, during which 12 terrorists were killed and several others injured. The operation is ongoing until all terrorists are neutralized.

In a separate, horrific incident in Balochistan’s Musakhel district, armed men killed 23 passengers after forcing them off trucks and buses. According to SP Ayub Achakzai, the attackers intercepted the vehicles on the national highway in Rarah Sham, where they executed the passengers, who were from Punjab, and torched 10 vehicles. Security forces are currently transporting the victims' bodies to hospitals.

Additionally, a blast in Bolan claimed one life, left several injured, and led to the suspension of train services after the explosion destroyed a railway bridge in the Dozan area. The collapse halted train movement from Karachi and Rawalpindi to Quetta. Armed individuals also blocked the Quetta section of the National Highway, further disrupting transportation.

Top officials, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, condemned the terrorist attacks, expressing deep sorrow for the lives lost. They urged swift action against the perpetrators, with the prime minister directing law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation. He also emphasized the need for support for the affected families and proper medical treatment for the injured.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti also condemned the attacks, offering condolences to the victims' families and reaffirming that the government would not rest until those responsible are brought to justice. He vowed that the terrorists and their facilitators would face an exemplary end.