Air ambulance shifts injured constable from Rahim Yar Khan to Lahore

LAHORE - On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Constable Bilal getting injured in Katcha attack in Rahim Yar Khan has been shifted for medical treatment to General Hospital Lahore through Pakistan’s first air ambulance service.

Inquiring after the injured Constable Bilal at Sheikh Zaid Hospital Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday, the chief minister had directed to immediately shift the badly injured constable to Lahore through air ambulance service.

The backbone and nervous system of the injured Constable Bilal got badly affected due to bullet injuries during the dacoits attack. The doctors are fully hopeful about the complete recovery of health of the injured Constable.

The Punjab government will pay all the treatment expenses of the injured Constable Bilal. Earlier, the injured woman Aleema Bibi was shifted to Rawalpindi through Pakistan’s first air ambulance service due to falling down from a roof in Mianwali on 21st July.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said: “The constables getting injured in Katcha area are our heroes. We will completely support them till their complete rehabilitation.”

CM Maryam lauds police on safe recovery of kidnapped soldier

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has lauded the Punjab police for safe recovery of the kidnapped soldier Ahmad Nawaz abducted by the Katcha area daciots.

“Well done DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal and his team,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while appreciating Police on a successful operation in Katcha to safely recover kidnapped soldier Ahmed Nawaz. She expressed her best wishes for Sepoy Ahmad Nawaz and his family, and said,”We thank Allah Almighty for his safe recovery.” She showed her determination and said,”Wiping out robbers is the foremost duty of the government.”

Two days earlier, Katcha area bandits had kidnapped and taken with them Sepoy Ahmed Nawaz from Machhka. Madam Chief Minister directed the Police authorities to recover him safely from the clutches of bandits at the earliest during her visit to Rahim Yar Khan yesterday.