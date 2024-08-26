Alhamra engages young audiences with vibrant weekend puppet shows

LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, upholds its commitment to cultural enrichment by offering engaging weekend activities tailored specifically for children. On Sunday, Alhamra Hall 3 was the setting for a lively puppet show, which attracted a large audience of eager young viewers. The puppet show captivated the children, filling the hall with joyous laughter as the talented performers brought the puppets to life. Alhamra’s Executive Director, Sarah Rashid, attended the event and commended the artists for their outstanding performances and their ability to engage and entertain the young audience. Alhamra Chairman Razi Ahmed emphasized the council’s ongoing efforts to develop policies prioritizing children’s literary and cultural education. He also highlighted the importance of focusing on their mental and emotional well-being through thoughtfully designed programs. Executive Director Alhamra, Sarah Rashid, elaborated on Alhamra’s dedication to providing innovative cultural experiences for all age groups.

She noted that Sundays at Alhamra have become a focal point for children’s entertainment, featuring puppet shows and popular dramas such as “Jin Aur Jaddugar” and “Aladdin’ Jadu Ka Chiragh.” These activities foster a deep and lasting connection between the children and the arts. Attendees praised Alhamra for its role in nurturing the next generation of artists and instilling a love for cultural heritage in young minds. They acknowledged that Alhamra’s unique blend of entertainment and education helps children gain valuable knowledge while enjoying various artistic expressions.