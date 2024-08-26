Arif Alvi-led body to resolve escalating tensions within PTI

ISLAMABAD - Embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed a committee to resolve conflicts within the party, with former President appointed as its head, sources said yesterday. The development comes amid reports of increasing conflicts within the party at both the central and provincial levels.

Reports also suggest strained relations between Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan and his wife Bushra. will head the committee and is expected to present report/recommendations to the party leadership within a week time. According to the party sources, Alvi will meet with dissenting leaders and work them towards reconciliation.

The party is currently facing multiple challenges when it comes to a unified approach and narrative on the national political front. In a recent development, the party revoked the basic membership of former Senior Vice President and National Assembly member Sher Afzal Marwat. Additionally, the party made former Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works Shakeel Khan to resign.

On August 15, senior party leader Hammad Azhar announced his resignation as president Punjab region, citing internal lobbying as a key reason. “Unfortunately, I no longer have access to Imran Khan,” Azhar said in a tweet, adding, “I did not hold any press conference, nor did I make any deal.”

He mentioned that his movements are heavily restricted, making it impossible for him to visit Adiala Jail to meet party chief Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the party postponed its rally in Islamabad that left party workers disillusioned with the party leadership. They expressed disappointment and anger when talking about the decision not to march on Islamabad. According to some reports, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Asad Qaiser were also not happy over the postponement of the rally. Fissures within the PTI are now quite visible and the formation of Alvi-led committee is the latest of the efforts to make the thing go smooth especially when the party founder is in jail.