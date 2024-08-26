Armed men kill 23 passengers in Musakhel

In Balochistan's Musakhel district, armed assailants killed at least 23 passengers after forcing them off trucks and buses.

SP Ayub Achakzai reported that the attackers intercepted vehicles on the national highway in the Rarah Sham area of Musakhel, targeting passengers from various regions of Punjab. In addition to the killings, the assailants also torched 10 vehicles.

SP Achakzai confirmed that the Frontier Corps (FC), police, and Levies are actively working to transfer the bodies to the hospital.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the act of terrorism, extending his deepest sympathies to the grieving families. He vowed that the terrorists and their accomplices would face severe consequences and assured that the provincial government would pursue them relentlessly.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also denounced the brutal attack and offered his heartfelt condolences to the victims' families.

This tragic incident in Musakhel follows a similar attack nearly four months ago in April, where nine passengers were forced off a bus near Noshki and shot dead after their ID cards were checked by gunmen.