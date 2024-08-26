Azerbaijan condemns attack on police convoy in Rahim Yar Khan

ISLAMABAD - Azerbaijan’s Minister for Internal Affairs Vilayat Eyvazov has sent a letter to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, wherein he strongly condemned the attack on the police convoy in Rahim Yar Khan. In the letter, Minister Eyvazov expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of 12 police personnel in the attack. He paid homage to the martyred police personnel and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured, said a news release. Minister Vilayat Eyvazov wrote that the armed group committed an inhumane and brutal act, and those who kill people mercilessly are not worthy of being called human beings. He further wrote that Azerbaijan’s Government fully supports the war against terrorism. Minister Vilayat Eyvazov extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred police personnel and stated that the Azerbaijani Government stands with the affected families in their time of sorrow. He also expressed solidarity with the Government of Pakistan, its people, the families of the martyred police personnel and the injured in this difficult time.