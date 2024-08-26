Bangladesh’s Test win exposes Pakistan’s leadership and performance failures

LAHORE - In what can only be described as a monumental setback, Paki­stan’s cricket team succumbed to a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

This defeat not only marks Bangladesh’s maiden Test vic­tory on Pakistani soil but also serves as a glaring indictment of the current state of Pakistan cricket—an institution riddled with poor management, incon­sistent performances and ques­tionable leadership decisions.

The decision to appoint Shan Masood as captain has proven to be a critical misjudgment. His leadership lacked the as­sertiveness and tactical acu­men necessary to guide a team that has been struggling with form and morale. Masood’s ap­proach on the field was reactive rather than proactive and his inability to inspire or strategi­cally maneuver his team through tough situations raises serious concerns about his suitability for the role. Babar Azam, once heralded as the crown jewel of Pakistan cricket, seems to be crumbling under the weight of expectations. His form has been patchy and his fitness levels are visibly declining, evident in his lacklustre footwork and sluggish running between the wickets. Babar’s 0-run first and 22-run second innings knockswere far from the commanding presence Pakistan needed at a critical juncture. It is time for the se­lectors to consider resting him, allowing him to regain his fit­ness and focus, and to evaluate whether his current form justi­fies his position in the playing XI.

Muhammad Rizwan’s re­cent performances have been a mixed bag. While his fighting 51- run knock in the second innings was commendable, it fell short of the match-winning contribu­tions that a team under pressure desperately needed. Rizwan has been unable to consistently fin­ish games or anchor the innings when required, raising ques­tions about his role as a reli­able batter in the middle order. The team needs a player who can not only weather the storm but also turn the tide in Paki­stan’s favor—Rizwan has yet to prove he is that player. Shaheen Shah Afridi’s decline has been gradual but noticeable. His pace has dropped, and with it, the potency that once made him a feared bowler on the interna­tional circuit. Afridi’s inability to consistently trouble the Bangla­deshi batsmen during this Test is indicative of a bowler who is either overworked or struggling with form. Rest might be the remedy he needs to rediscover his rhythm and regain his edge.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under the leadership of Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has failed to address the deep-root­ed issues plaguing the national team. Instead of making the tough decisions needed to rec­tify the team’s trajectory, Naqvi has chosen to back the same un­derperforming players for the second Test. This reluctance to enforce accountability is a dis­service to Pakistan cricket.

Naqvi should have issued a clear ultimatum: perform or face the consequences. Players who have consistently under­performed must be replaced with those excelling in domestic cricket, ensuring that only the best are fielded in the national team. This is not just a matter of team selection; it’s about setting a standard of excellence that ev­ery player must strive to meet.

Credit must be given where it’s due. Bangladesh played with a level of determination and strategic brilliance that Paki­stan lacked. The spin duo of Me­hidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan was nothing short of sensational, systematically dismantling Pakistan’s batting lineup. Mushfiqur Rahim’s stel­lar 191-run innings was the cor­nerstone of Bangladesh’s first innings, providing the platform for their historic victory. Bangla­desh’s win is not just a milestone in their cricketing history; it’s a testament to what disciplined planning, effective leadership, and team cohesion can achieve. As Pakistan prepares for the sec­ond Test, the onus is on the PCB and its management to take de­cisive action. The team’s lacklus­ter performance is a symptom of deeper issues within the orga­nization. If Pakistan cricket is to rise from this debacle, it requires more than just a change in play­ers—it needs a change in mind­set, strategy, and leadership.

It is imperative to infuse fresh talent into the squad, bringing in top-performing players from the domestic circuit. Cricketers like Mohammad Huraira, Ali Zaryab, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Ibrar, Muhammad Junaid, Junaid Ali, Nouman Ali, Aamir Jamal, and other promising stars have consistently shown their po­tential and should be given the opportunity to represent the na­tional team. Resting the current underperforming players and giving these domestic heroes a chance could provide the much-needed spark. The absence of Sajid Khan and Abid Ali, both of whom played pivotal roles in the last Bangladesh series, has also been questioned, notably by South African Rilee Rossouw. These two players should be re­integrated into the Test squad to strengthen the team’s pros­pects.The time for excuses has passed; what Pakistan cricket needs now is accountability and substantial reform.