Bangladesh thrash Pakistan to secure historic first Test victory

LAHORE - Bangladesh’s spinners domi­nated the final day as their open­ers led them to a commanding 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match series at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday. This win marks Ban­gladesh’s first-ever Test victory against Pakistan, a significant milestone in their cricketing his­tory. Chasing a modest target of 30 runs, Zakir Hasan and Shad­man Islam remained unbeaten, scoring 15 and 9 runs respective­ly to seal the win. Earlier, Bangla­desh’s spinners, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan, weaved a web around Pakistan’s batting lineup, bowling them out for a paltry 146. Mohammad Rizwan fought valiantly for Paki­stan after lunch, trying to build a partnership with the tailenders, but they offered little resistance against Bangladesh’s spin attack. Rizwan’s gritty 51-run knock helped Pakistan recover slightly from 108-6 to 142, before Me­hidy Hasan Miraz dismissed him. Mehidy finished with re­markable figures of 4-21, while Shakib Al Hasan claimed three wickets. Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, and Hasan Mahmud took one wicket each.The final day began with Pakistan trailing by 94 runs, with Abdullah Shafique and captain Shan Masood un­beaten on 12 and 9 respectively. However, Shan managed to add only five runs before Hasan Mahmud dismissed him in the second over of the day.

Babar Azam, who was dropped on his first ball by Lit­ton Das, showed some resis­tance with Abdullah Shafique, forming a 38-run partnership. However, Babar’s innings ended at 22 when Nahid Rana struck. Saud Shakeel was stumped in the next over for a duck, leaving Pakistan reeling at 67-4. Abdul­lah Shafique added a fighting 36 off 86 balls before falling to Shakib Al Hasan, while Salman Ali Agha was the last wicket to fall before lunch, contributing 21 runs as Pakistan struggled to 108-6.The home side’s second innings began poorly on Day 4 when opener Saim Ayub was dismissed for 1 in the third over by Shoriful Islam. In response to Pakistan’s first innings total of 448/6 declared, Bangladesh posted a massive 565 all-out, thanks to a superb seventh-wicket partnership between Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.Currently, Pakistan ranks sixth in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, having won a series 2-0 against Sri Lan­ka and lost 3-0 to Australia.The second Test against Bangladesh will commence on 30 August, followed by three Tests against England in October. Pakistan will travel to South Africa for two Boxing Day and New Year Tests and will then host West Indies for two Tests in January.

SCORES IN BRIEF

BANGLADESH 565 all-out,

167.3 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim

191, Shadman Islam 93,

Mehidy Hasan 77; Naseem

Shah 3-93) and 30-0 beat

PAKISTAN 448-6d (M Rizwan

171*, Saud Shakeel 141;

Hasan Mahmud 2-70, Shoriful

Islam 2-77) and 146 all-out

(Mohammad Rizwan 51,

Abdullah Shafique 37; Mehidy

Hasan 4-21, Shakib Al Hasan

3-44) by 10 wickets.