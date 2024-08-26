Beggars’ influx unnerves shoppers ahead of school season in KP

PESHAWAR - The arrival of numerous beggars from various cities has created significant prob­lems for shoppers in Peshawar, as residents prepare for the upcom­ing school season starting next month in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Despite begging being illegal un­der national laws, the city is ex­periencing a noticeable increase in beggars, including men, wom­en, children, and individuals with disabilities on Sunday. These beg­gars are prominently visible at key locations such as crossing points, mosque entrances, and busy pub­lic areas, making shopping in­creasingly difficult.

On Sunday, areas such as Hasht­nagri, Gantagar, Firdus, Nothia, Te­hkal, Gulbahar, Faqirabad, Meena Bazaar, Karimpura, Shafi Market, Saddar Road, University Town, City Tower, Jawad Tower, and Deans Trade Centre were flooded with professional and non-profes­sional beggars.

The surge in beggars is linked to high foot traffic at commer­cial hubs like Dean’s Trade Cen­tre and various bustling bazaars of Peshawar. Both professional and amateur beggars are employ­ing a range of tactics to solicit do­nations, targeting shoppers and drivers at key intersections and near public facilities.

A lecturer, Ehtisham Khan ex­pressed frustration with the rise of beggary situation while shop­ping for school supplies at Qis­sa Khwani Bazaar. He noted that some beggars, displaying open wounds, are physically intrusive, posing potential health risks.

“Many professional beggars ma­nipulate public sympathy through dramatic displays of distress, of­ten using children and fabricated stories about medical issues or job losses,” he said.

The unchecked presence of these beggars has led to signifi­cant inconvenience for shoppers, with some resorting to aggressive techniques to collect alms. The rise in begging is also attributed to economic factors such as infla­tion, which has been exacerbated by torrential rains, floods, rapid population growth and a shabby economy.

Peshawar and its neighbouring cities, including Nowshera and Charsadda, are facing similar is­sues.

Beggars are also targeting busy areas like traffic signals, food es­tablishments, and public trans­portation hubs. Some resort to misleading practices, such as pre­tending to sell items like water bottles or flowers to disguise their begging.

A former teacher, Pir Muham­mad described his experience at Hashtnagri Bazaar where a teenage beggar aggressively de­manded money, refusing small­er amounts and later accepting a larger sum before moving on to other shoppers.

He urged the KP government to address the social problem ur­gently to ensure that people can shop for their children without undue harassment.