Bilal Yaseen checks milk quality at Sabeel points

LAHORE - Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen Sunday checked the quality of milk at ‘Sabeel’ points, set up at Data Darbar and in its surroundings in connection with the ongoing annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh. According to official sources, the minister directed the dairy safety teams to check quality of milk at entrance points of the provincial capital besides checking the milk quality in old city of Lahore. Bilal Yaseen said that food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority would remain deputed in surroundings of the Darbar till the last day of urs. He said that supervision of food items would also be carried out at food preparing centres in the surroundings of the Data Darbar and added that poor quality of food items would not be tolerated at all.