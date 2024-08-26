Boiler sealed over spreading pollution

FAISALABAD - The Environment Protection Department sealed the boiler of a sizing factory and imposed a fine besides lodging a case against its owner on the charges of polluting environment by violating environment protection laws.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said here on Sunday that environment teams checked various factories and mills across the district and found burning of prohibited material in the boiler of a sizing unit situated at Sammundri Road.

Therefore, the environment team sealed the premises of the boiler and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on its owner besides getting a case registered on the charges of violating the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules 2023. Meanwhile, the environment team also resealed a sizing unit situated at Faiz Abad near Khajoor Wali Street because its owner had de-sealed it illegally. Further action against the unit owner is under progress, he added.

Ultrasound machine, 1700 injections donated to

Allied-II Hospital

Anjuman Insdad-e-Manshiyat has donated an ultrasound machine and 1700 injections to Allied-II Hospital (old DHQ Hospital) Faisalabad.

General Secretary Anjuman Insdad-e-Manshiyat Aamina Akram handed over the items to Medical Superintendent Allied-II Hospital Dr Zafar Iqbal in a formal ceremony and said that local philanthropists and donors had arranged the items for the welfare of patients.

President Anjuman Muhammad Pervaiz, Joint Secretary Zafar Iqbal, Finance Secretary Muhammad Afzal, Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar, Medical Social Officer Ayesha Anjum and others were also present.

DC visits hospitals, reviews facilities

Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir visited Red Crescent (Hilal-e-Ahmar) Hospital and Children Hospital Jhang Road and reviewed availability of treatment facilities.

He also went to various wards of the hospitals and examined the working condition of the hospital machinery besides checking cleanliness and sanitary condition. He also interacted with attendants of the patients and inquired about the provision of treatment facilities. The DC said that number of beds in Children Hospital is being increased on a war-footing to accommodate the maximum number of patients. He also planted a sapling in the Children Hospital to kick off a tree planting drive in the hospital.