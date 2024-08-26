Monday, August 26, 2024
Chaudhry Moonis Elahi's CNIC blocked in money laundering case

Web Desk
2:31 PM | August 26, 2024
National

In compliance with court orders, Chaudhry Moonis Elahi's national identity card (CNIC) has been blocked in connection with a money laundering case. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) spokesperson confirmed that Elahi's passport has also been placed on the control list.

Additionally, CNICs of five other accused individuals have been blocked in relation to the case. The individuals include Aamer Sohail, Umair Fayaz, Imtiaz Ali Shah, Farasat Ali Chatha, and Abid Ali Khan.

FIA Lahore Zone Director Sarfraz Khan Virk emphasized that those involved in money laundering will not receive leniency, and the FIA is committed to fully enforcing court orders against the accused.

Web Desk

National

