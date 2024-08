Minsiter for Defence and Defence Production, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday, during a call on by People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Ground Forces Commander of China, General Li Qiaoming, said that friendship with China was a corner-stone of Pakistan’s Foreign Policy based on convergence of views on regional and global issues.

The Minister welcomed the Chinese Ground Forces’ Commander and appreciated long history of Pak-China relations in all fields, a news release said.