CPEC cements Pakistan-China friendship

ISLAMABAD - China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has bound Pakistan into an even stronger friendship over the years. CPEC is more than just an economic venture; it is a symbol of the deep-rooted and ever-growing friendship between Pakistan and China.

Since its inception about two decades ago, CPEC has transformed from a series of infrastructure and energy projects into a key pillar of bilateral relations, underscoring the strategic partnership between the two nations. CPEC, with an estimated investment of over $62 billion, is a vast network of roads, railways, energy projects, and special economic zones (SEZs) that links Pakistan’s Gwadar Port to China’s Xinjiang region. It is not only an economic project but also a strategic initiative that reflects the mutual trust and cooperation between Pakistan and China. CPEC has fostered economic interdependence between Pakistan and China, a key factor in solidifying their relationship. The corridor has provided Pakistan with much-needed infrastructure and energy investments, addressing critical challenges such as power shortages and poor transportation networks. For China, CPEC offers a direct and secure trade route to the Arabian Sea, reducing its dependence on the congested and geopolitically sensitive Strait of Malacca. The economic benefits of CPEC for Pakistan are substantial. The development of Gwadar Port, in particular, is expected to turn it into a major hub for trade and commerce, linking China with the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

The port’s strategic location near the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil passes, adds to its importance for both Pakistan and China. As CPEC projects continue to advance, the economic interdependence between the two countries will likely deepen, further cementing their partnership. Energy security is another crucial aspect of the Pakistan-China relationship, strengthened through CPEC. The corridor includes numerous energy projects that have added over 17,000 megawatts of electricity to Pakistan’s national grid, significantly alleviating the country’s chronic energy shortages. By investing in Pakistan’s energy sector, China has not only helped stabilize Pakistan’s economy but also secured a reliable partner in South Asia. China’s commitment to improving Pakistan’s energy infrastructure demonstrates a long-term strategic vision that goes beyond immediate economic gains. It reflects a desire to ensure Pakistan’s stability and prosperity, which, in turn, contributes to regional stability—a key interest for both nations.

This energy cooperation under CPEC has become a cornerstone of the Pakistan-China friendship, showcasing how economic projects can serve broader geopolitical goals. Beyond economic cooperation, CPEC has become a potent symbol of the political and diplomatic alignment between Pakistan and China. The project has been a driving force behind the two countries’ increasingly coordinated stance on regional and global issues, particularly in the face of shifting geopolitical dynamics. CPEC has reinforced Pakistan and China’s mutual support on key regional issues, including their respective stances on Kashmir and Xinjiang. Pakistan has consistently backed China on its internal policies in Xinjiang, while China has supported Pakistan’s position on Kashmir, particularly in international forums like the United Nations.

This mutual support is indicative of a broader strategic alignment between the two nations. CPEC has brought Pakistan and China closer in their efforts to counterbalance regional powers and influence global governance structures. CPEC has also enhanced diplomatic collaboration between Pakistan and China on the global stage. Both countries have used CPEC as a means to strengthen their ties with other nations and multilateral organizations. The importance of CPEC in cementing Pakistan-China friendship cannot be fully understood without considering its broader geopolitical implications. CPEC has become a key element in Pakistan and China’s strategy to counterbalance regional powers, particularly India. The corridor provides Pakistan with a strategic advantage by enhancing its connectivity with China and other regions, while China benefits from a secure and reliable access route to the Arabian Sea. For India, CPEC is seen as a challenge to its regional influence, particularly because the corridor passes through the disputed region of Gilgit-Baltistan. India’s opposition to CPEC has further aligned Pakistan and China’s strategic interests, reinforcing their partnership in the face of regional rivalries. The corridor has also strengthened Pakistan’s position in its broader relationship with the United States, as it seeks to balance its ties with both China and the West.

CPEC has significant implications for regional stability, particularly in South Asia and the broader Indian Ocean region. The corridor has the potential to transform Pakistan into a regional economic hub, attracting investment and fostering economic growth. This, in turn, could contribute to greater stability in Pakistan, a key factor in ensuring regional security.. CPEC is not just a collection of infrastructure and energy projects; it is a testament to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China. The corridor has strengthened economic ties, deepened political and diplomatic alignment, and reshaped regional power dynamics, making it a cornerstone of the Pakistan-China relationship. As CPEC continues to advance, it will likely play an even more significant role in cementing the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China. The project’s success obviously depends on the two countries’ ability to navigate the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities it presents. In the face of shifting global dynamics, CPEC stands as a powerful symbol of the enduring and ever-growing friendship between Pakistan and China.