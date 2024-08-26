Monday, August 26, 2024
Dengue cases surge in Sindh

INP
August 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh has witnessed a dramatic 135% increase in dengue cases in the first seven months of 2024 compared to last year. According to the Health Department, there were 440 reported dengue cases from January to July 2023, whereas the same period this year has already seen 1,034 cases.

In total, Sindh has reported 1,167 dengue cases so far this year, with 1,022 of these cases originating from Karachi. The remaining cases include 83 in Hyderabad, 34 in Mirpur Khas, 12 in Sukkur, and 8 each in Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Karachi’s District East has been particularly affected, reporting the highest number of cases, with 329 dengue infections. This year, Sindh has recorded one dengue-related death, which is linked to Karachi.

INP

