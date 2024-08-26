Effective law stressed for empowerment of women labour workers in Punjab

LAHORE - Participants at a capacity building session have stressed highlighted the critical need for enacting a law as well as its effective implementation to uplift the status of women agricultural workers in Punjab.
The capacity building session was organized by AwazCDS-Pakistan here yesterday aimed at empowering women agricultural workers in Punjab through legislative support and advocacy.
In his introductory remarks, Chief Executive of AwazCDS-Pakistan, Zia ur Rehman, shared the objectives of the session, emphasizing the importance of legislative advocacy to ensure the rights and empowerment of women agricultural workers in the province.
A short documentary titled “Hands that Feed Us” was presented, highlighting the vital role of women in the agricultural sector and the challenges they face.
In continuation to the challenges faced by women agricultural workers, Zia ur Rehman (CE-AwazCDS-Pakistan) talked about the New Labour Code 2024 that is recently introduced by the government, he shared that the Punjab Labour Code 2024 is a severe setback for the rights of workers, particularly for women agricultural workers who have long been marginalized and underrepresented.
Although the code includes agricultural workers within its broader definition of ‘workers,’ it fails to address the unique challenges and vulnerabilities faced by this group. He also added this legislation was introduced without proper consultation, so they urge the government to reconsider this code and to engage in meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders to ensure that any labour reforms genuinely protect and uplift the most vulnerable members of our workforce, particularly women in agriculture.”
The discussion set the stage for an in-depth capacity-building session led by Zafar Ullah Khan, (former Executive Director-PIPS) and a consultant with extensive experience in pro-women legislation.
During the session, Zafar Ullah provided valuable insights into the existing pro-women laws in Punjab and what rights are already provided within the constitution and shared alarming statistics regarding the conditions of rural women in Pakistan.
He also presented a compelling case for the necessity of enacting specific legislation for women agricultural workers in Punjab, drawing parallels with the Sindh Women Agricultural Workers Act of 2019. He did a dynamic engagement with the provincial MPAs. He urged them to think critically about their role in advocating for change.
These lawmakers expressed strong support for the proposed legislative initiatives and pledged to bring these discussions to the floor of the house. Their commitment to advocating for the rights of women agricultural workers marks a significant step forward in the pursuit of gender equality and social justice in Punjab.