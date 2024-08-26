Monday, August 26, 2024
Embattled PTI defers Lahore public rally
Monitoring Desk
August 26, 2024
LAHORE   -  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), after shelving its Islamabad public gathering a couple of days ago, has now called off its August 27 power show in Lahore. Former ruling party’s Secretary of Information for Punjab, Shaukat Mahmood Basra, informed the media here yesterday that a new date would soon be announced for the Lahore rally after their public meeting in the federal capital on September 8.

He assured that the Imran Khan-founded party would pay full attention to its forthcoming major political event.

The development is being dubbed another dent in the political reputation of the embattled party, which has suffered back-to-back setbacks in holding its political events.

Earlier, the PTI had announced it would rally in Islamabad’s Tarnol at any cost, despite the revocation of the no objection certificate (NOC) by the local administration, which also sealed roads leading to the federal capital.

Later, the party, in a last-minute move, rescheduled its public gathering for September 8.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced that the rally had been postponed on the directives of party founder Imran Khan.

