Explosion in North Waziristan kills four, injures ten

Tehsil Razmak Bazar, North Waziristan - An explosion in Tehsil Razmak Bazar has resulted in the deaths of at least four people and injuries to ten others. The blast occurred when explosives planted on a motorcycle detonated. The district administration confirmed the fatalities and reported that the injured have been transported to nearby hospitals.

Balochistan Violence: 38 Dead in Gun Attacks

Balochistan - A series of gun attacks across Balochistan’s Kalat, Musakhel, and Bolan districts have claimed the lives of at least 38 people, including police and Levies personnel. In Kalat, eight Balochistan Levies personnel were killed in various incidents, including an exchange of fire that lasted through the night on the national highway and within the city.

Kalat Assistant Commissioner Aftab Ahmed and a Levies officer were injured during the attacks but are reportedly in stable condition. Security forces have responded to the violence, killing 12 terrorists during a security operation.

Musakhel Attack: 23 Passengers Killed

In Musakhel district, armed men killed 23 passengers after forcibly removing them from their vehicles on the national highway. The attackers also set ten vehicles on fire. The Frontier Corps, police, and Levies are working to transfer the bodies to the hospital.

Bolan Railway Blast Halts Train Services

Bolan, Balochistan - A blast in Bolan has killed one person and injured several others, causing the collapse of a railway bridge. The explosion has suspended train services between Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Quetta, disrupting travel across the region.