Famous Urdu fiction writer A Hameed remembered

August 26, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Renowned Urdu fiction writer and creator of the famous children’s TV drama “Ainak Wala Jin”, Abdul Hameed known as A Hameed, was remembered on his birth anniversary on Sunday. Born in Amritsar on August 25, 1928, he passed his secondary education in Amritsar. After partition, he migrated to Pakistan and passed intermediate and joined Radio Pakistan as an Assistant Script Editor. After working some years for Radio Pakistan, he joined Voice of America. His first collection of short stories received popular acclaim and made him a recognized romantic short story writer. Apart from writing short stories and novels, he wrote columns for national newspapers. He also wrote for radio and television.  A. Hameed has more than 200 novels on his credit. His books “Lahore Lahore Aye”, “Ehram-e-Misr Se Farar” and “Mirza Ghalib Lahore Main” are amongst his most popular works. His drama “Ainak Wala Jin” was popular with children in the 1990s. Moreover his fantasy series of 100 novels for children known as Ambar  Naag Maria Series was a real cause of  fame for him. A Hameed died on  April 29, 2011, at the age of 83.

