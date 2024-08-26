Fatima Sana named Pakistan captain for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

LAHORE - Fatima Sana has been appointed as the captain of the Pakistan women’s cricket team for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 3 to 20. The decision, made unanimously by the women’s national selection committee, marks a significant milestone for the 20-year-old all-rounder. Fatima, who has already made her mark with 41 ODIs and 40 T20Is under her belt, brings leadership experience from her tenure as captain of Pakistan’s emerging and domestic sides. Notably, she led Pakistan to a thrilling ODI victory over New Zealand in a Super Over at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, in December 2023. Fatima takes over the captaincy from veteran all-rounder Nida Dar, who has been at the helm since succeeding Bismah Maroof. Nida, with an impressive record of 112 ODIs and 153 T20Is, will continue to play a crucial role in the squad, which faces tough competition in Group A alongside Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. The ICC will announce the revised group fixtures soon. The selection committee has made minimal changes to the squad that participated in the ACC Women’s Asia Cup in Sri Lanka last month.

The only alteration is the inclusion of right-handed batter Sadaf Shamas, who replaces wicketkeeper-batter Najiha Alvi. Najiha will travel with the team as a reserve player.

The squad retains 10 players from the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, including key figures like Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali, and Nashra Sundhu. Uncapped left-arm pacer Tasmia Rubab has also been named in the final 15. Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal is included, subject to fitness clearance.