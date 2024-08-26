Four-member dacoit gang busted

Khanewal - In an operation against criminal elements Khanewal/ Chab Kalan Police have busted a gang and arrested four decoits including its ringleader and recovered cattle and weapons.

According to police spokesman, Chab Kalan Police arrested Ramzan alias Bigo gang leader along with his three accomplices namely Irfan Shadhiana, Mubashir Shadhiana and Khizar Hayat. Police recovered cash and cattle, two cows, one buffalo, four goats worth Rs1.2 million, and two pistols of 30 bore from the possession of the accused.

The leader of the robbery gang, Ramzan alias Bigo, had formed a gang of his associates. The accused used to extort cash and steal cattle at gunpoint. They were allegedly involved in various dacoity and robbery cases. The police spokesman said that a police team was constituted under the supervision of SHO Chab Kalan Police Station Abdur Rehman Gill on the directive of DPO Ismail Kharak. This team conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals. PS Chab Kalan arrested the dacoit gang using their professional skills.

DPO Ismail Kharak congratulated SHO Abdul Rehman Gul and the accompanying team.

Khanewal police have intensified their crackdown on drug peddlers across the district. On the instructions of District Police Officer Ismail Kharak, the crackdown is on against drug dealers under drug-free Punjab campaign.

Abdul Hakeem police station seized a large amount of hashish and arrested suspected drug dealer Nadeem alias Deema red handed. The police recovered 05 kg of hashish.