Government considers prepaid meter system to combat electricity theft

Federal Minister for Power, Awais Leghari, announced on Monday that the ruling coalition government is considering the introduction of a prepaid meter system for electricity, similar to the prepaid system used for mobile phones. Speaking at a press conference in Multan, Leghari emphasized the government's commitment to eradicating electricity theft and ensuring convenience for consumers.

He revealed that discussions with power distribution companies are ongoing to ensure the effective disbursement of a Rs45 billion relief package to consumers. The proposed prepaid meter system would allow consumers to pay for electricity in advance, reducing the risks of theft and default payments.

Leghari also discussed the government's broader energy reform plans, including a proposal to the National Energy Administration of China. These reforms include the re-profiling of $8.5 to $9 billion in debt, which is expected to lower electricity prices and boost demand.

Another significant aspect of the reforms is the conversion of electricity generation plants from imported coal to local coal. This initiative, which includes the government-owned Jamshoro plant, aims to reduce electricity costs from approximately 24 rupees per unit to around 8 rupees per unit, offering substantial savings to consumers.