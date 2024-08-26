Governor attends Nikkah ceremony of Edhi’s grand son

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori attended the Nikkah ceremony of the grand son of eminent social worker late Abdul Sattar Edhi here on Sunday.

According to the spokesman, Governor Kamran Tessori participated in ‘Dua-e-Nikkah’ of Saad Edhi and extended best wishes for the couple and congratulated Faisal Edhi on his son’s wedding.

Governor takes notice of girl’s murder incident

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori took notice of the recovery of the tortured body of a girl from Sadar area and sought a report from Additional Inspector General (IG) Karachi regarding the incident. The governor said that the murder of a girl after her rape is a matter of great concern. The accused involved in the incident must be arrested and brought to justice, Governor Tessori directed.

He said this is a test case for the police and he will personally monitor it. The governor asked the officials concerned to reach out to the heirs of the deceased girl so that the body could be handed over to them. Meanwhile, Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bus accident on the Makran Coastal Highway. He extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the departed souls’ peace, the elevation of their ranks, and for patience for the bereaved families.

According to the press release issued by the Governor House on Sunday, the Governor also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and directed the concerned authorities to immediately transfer the injured to Karachi and ensure the provision of all necessary medical facilities. He remarked that this was a deeply tragic incident and he stands in solidarity with the affected families during this time of grief.

The Governor also expressed sorrow over the bus accident that occurred on the route from Haveli Kahuta to Rawalpindi. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences for the loss of numerous lives and injuries sustained in the accident, praying for the departed souls’ peace, the elevation of their ranks, and for patience for the bereaved families. He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured, stating that his heart is heavy with sorrow over these two tragic bus accidents that occurred on the same day.