Govt College Asghar Mall’s Geography Dept student bring laurels

ISLAMABAD - The Government Graduate College Asghar Mall Rawalpindi’s Geography Department students have achieved distinctive performance in B.S. and B.S. associate degree examinations at the university level.

The college administration had organised an investiture ceremony to confer prizes upon students of various department’s first three positions in the first, third, fifth and seventh semesters of the programmes of Bachelor Studies (BS), where Prof Imtiaz Madni was the chief guest who was also an alumni of the College, an official of the Govt Graduate College Asghar Mall, Rawalpindi told APP on Sunday. The Geography Department maintaining its distinction in the University of the Punjab examinations achieved the highest results, where B.S. Geography student Rani Khurshid achieved first position in all subjects by securing a 3.97 CGPA.

On the occasion, Principal, Govt. Graduate College Asghar Mall, Rawalpindi, Prof Dr Abdul Kabir Mohsin and the chief guest gave away the translation of the Holy Quran written by Prof. Imtiaz Ahmad Madani to the students who secured the first position overall in each department and a cash prize by the Principal. Prof Dr Mohsin and the chief guest also appreciated the faculty members of the Geography Department especially Head of Department, Prof Sajid Mehmood Farruqi, Prof Dr Atif Bokhari, Prof Nadeem Fiaz, Prof Ghalib Hameed, Prof Ateequr Rehman, Prof Shafqat Iqbal and Prof Dr Sadaf Javaid and Prof Farah Naz for their efforts in maintaining highest quality education standards in the faculty.

The host of the event was Professor Dr. Irfan Nazir Sahib, who is the coordinator of the BS programme of the entire college as well as the head of the Department of Economics. Most of the arrangements for the event were organized by the Student Affairs Committee of the college headed by Shazia Majeed. One of the highlights of this event was that Prof. Imtiaz Ahmad Madani also gifted the Principal his dress worn in Medina.

The purpose of the event was to appreciate the performance of the students and encourage them to perform better in the future to bring glory to their parents, college and teachers.

Meanwhile, Head of Department of English, Prof Naveed Abbass Bokhari in connection with the Independence Day Celebrations organised a tree plantation activity on the vast green area sprawling over a wide land across the College.

The activity was planned to keep in view the growing risks of environmental degradation and global warming impacts across the region. The Head of Department of English and the faculty members donated 30 plants to the college which was appreciated by the Principal and other heads of the departments of the College.

The Principal, Vice Principals and other faculty members along with students prayed for the betterment of the motherland and healthy growth of the plants that would benefit the entire environment.