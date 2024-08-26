Monday, August 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Health minister visits injured policeman at PINS

Our Staff Reporter
August 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique visited the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) on Sunday to check on the condition of Bilal Javed, a policeman who was seriously injured in the Kacha area. The minister presented a bouquet to the injured officer as a gesture of solidarity and support. The visit was attended by senior medical staff, including Medical Superintendent Dr. Umar Ishaq, Dr. Zubair, Dr. Tariq, and Dr. Ehtesham, who are overseeing the treatment of the injured policeman. On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Bilal Javed was immediately airlifted to PINS Hospital in Lahore by an air ambulance to ensure he receives the best possible care.

Khawaja Salman  commended the efforts of the medical team, led by Executive Director of PINS, Professor Asif Bashir, for providing quality treatment to the injured officer. “We pay tribute to Bilal Javed and his family for their courage. The government is committed to ensuring that he receives the best possible care,” said the minister.

PM Shehbaz reviews final steps for PWD closure

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1724656219.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024