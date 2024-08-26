Heavy monsoon rains forecast in Punjab, authorities alerted

LAHORE - Punjab is bracing for a spell of heavy monsoon rains, with Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicting downpours from August 26 until 29th. The PMD indicated on Sunday heavy rains would begin Monday evening, raising concerns of urban flooding in major cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. In response to the forecast, the administrations of these cities have been placed on high alert. Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has warned of potential flash flooding in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions. Additionally, there is a fear of flood lanes in mountainous areas due to intensity of the rainfall. An alert has been issued to all relevant departments across Punjab to take necessary precautions. Under the directives of Punjab chief minister, special measures are being implemented in view of the upcoming Chehlum of martyrs of Karbala. The PDMA control room is actively monitoring the situation 24 hours a day. Citizens are urged to follow precautionary measures, stay in safe places, and avoid travel during severe weather conditions. The public is also advised to protect old buildings from damage and to stay away from poles and areas prone to lightning strikes. In case of emergencies, the PDMA helpline 1129 is available for assistance. Meanwhile, Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded at Lahore city on Sunday while the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Weather officials warned that torrential rains may cause pluvial flood/inundation in low-lying areas of southeast/ lower Sindh from 26th to 28th August while gusty winds/windstorm and lightning might damage weak structures like roof/wall of mud houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels etc., during the period. Officials said a well-marked low pressure lies over northwest Madhya Pradsh (India) and surroundings, and moving westwards. Due to this low-pressure system, strong monsoon currents were expected to penetrate in southern parts of the country from Sunday night and in upper parts from Monday evening.

They predicted that rain windstorm/thundershower was expected in Sindh, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast/South Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Northeast/South Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while isolated heavy falls with gusty winds/windstorm were likely in southeastern/lower Sindh during this period. Sunday’s highest temperature was recorded at Chilas, Dalbandin, Nokundi and Sibbi where mercury reached 41°C, while in Lahore it was 37.2°C and minimum was 26°C.