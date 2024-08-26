Heavy to very heavy rains to hit country from today

| NDMA asks all relevant authorities, public to take necessary precautions | Issues instructions to all relevant departments to alert emergency response teams, mobilise resources to meet any eventuality.

ISLAMABAD - The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) anticipated more rain and thundershower in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) from August 26th to 29th. “Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in hilly areas and flood may also occur in low laying areas of Gujranwala Division, Lahore Division, Sahiwal Division, Twin Cities , Attock, Murree, Galliyat, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan; Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh; Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Khanpur, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar in Punjab, and Malakand Division, Hazara Division, Peshawar Division, Mardan, Swabi, Hangu, Karak,Kohat, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Kurram, Waziristan Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may experience rainfall with heavy downpour,” the NDMA’s news release said on Sunday. Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in hilly areas. Flows in local nullahs and river tributaries may increase during the forecast period.

The NDMA urged all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding in low lying areas and landslides in hilly areas. It issued instructions to all relevant departments to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilized resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations. The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities, the NDMA advised the public and said they should stay informed and download ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also anticipated more rains in Sindh as a strong system is likely to grip most parts of Sindh in the next 72 hours.

“Rain with heavy to very heavy falls are expected in the next 72 hours in Hyderabad Division, Karachi Division, Larkana Division, Mirpur Khas Division, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Ghotki, Sukkur and Khairpur,” the NDMA news release said on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall may cause Urban flooding in the urban centers including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah and Larkana. The NDMA urged all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flash and urban flooding as well.

It issued instructions to all relevant departments to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilized resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations.

The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities, it said and advised the public to stay informed and download ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports.