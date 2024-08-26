HVACR pledges to stand with PPP Alliance in LCCI polls in Sept

LAHORE - The Heat Ventilation Air Condition Refrigeration Society Pakistan (HVACR-Lahore Chapter) has announced to support the newly-launched the PPP Alliance (PIAF Pioneer Progressive Alliance) in the LCCI polls being held in September 2024. The delegation of Heat Ventilation Air Condition Refrigeration Society Pakistan arrived at PPPA to show the solidarity with the Alliance, holding a meeting with pattern-in-chief Mian Anjum Nisar and Chairman Faheemur Rehman Saigol. The executive committee members Malik Khalid Gujjar, Ahsan Shahid, Rana Nadeem Abbas and other businessmen participated in the meeting. Coordination duties were performed by Executive Committee member Mian Muhammad Nawaz. While addressing the meeting Secretary General Safdar Ali Mughal, Ahmed Naeem and others said that Heat Ventilation Air Condition Society will support PPPA in Lahore Chamber Election. It is to be noted that the biggest alliance of the three strong groups of LCCI has been established first time in the history of Lahore business community to contest Lahore Chamber’s election. In the meeting, other issues including the Lahore Chamber election campaign were discussed. Speaking on this occasion, pattern-in-chief Mian Anjum Nisar and Chairman Fahimur Rehman Saigol thanked the delegation and said that we have been working for the rights of traders. He said that HVACR has a very important role in the country’s economy. It will be easy to convey the problems of the related sector to the government from this platform. Fahimur Rahman said that said that we always raised its voice for early solution of various issues being faced by the business community. He said Alliance would continue its efforts. Hafeez Centre trade body’s newly-elected office-bearers paid rich tributes to the Alliance leadership in general and Mian Anjum Nisar in particular. Chairman Faheemur Rehman Saigol said that HVACR has always played an important role in the elections of the Lahore Chamber. In the biggest election of the business community of Lahore, we will be successful once again with the confidence of businessmen and industrialists. After two years, the chamber elections are taking place for which we all have to work very hard. Our leadership always active in solving the problems of the business community on all forums and will not spare any effort in the future. This time also PPP Alliance will win all the seats with the support of all the markets of Lahore. The participants of the meeting said that the role of business community is vital for the economic uplift and stability of the country. They appreciated the role being played by the Alliance in the country’s economic development. They said at present, tough economic conditions called for taking difficult decisions but the government should improve the economy. The participants called for taking all steps to ensure a business and investment-friendly environment as it was imperative for economic progress and prosperity of the country. Pointing out the problems being faced by the trade and industrial sectors, he stressed the need for providing a level-playing field to the business community. The government should also reduce the cost of doing business by ensuring supply of energy at concessional tariff especially for SMEs sector, he added.