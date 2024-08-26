Monday, August 26, 2024
IHC seeks detailed report on slow internet

Web Desk
9:16 PM | August 26, 2024
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Ministry of Information Technology (IT) technical person in a case against slow internet speed and alleged installation of firewall.
 
The court also sought the detailed report from respondents till next date September 3.
 
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the cases, remarked that the work associated with the IT field was connected with the Internet.
He said that a similar case was also pending with Lahore High Court, adding that no one was taking responsibility here too.
 
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)’s lawyer contended that firstly the authority came to know that two cables are damaged. “Now we have received messages that the third cable is also cut down,” he said.
 
The court asked that who was responsible for this cutting of cables, the business community has been complaining about the internet speed for the last ten days. Deputy Attorney General adopted the stance that there was no impact of any installation on the Internet speed.
 
Imaan Mazari Advocate pleaded that Internet was working normally but only the function of WhatsApp was affected.
 
 
PTA lawyer said that the authority was upgrading the web operating system.
 

PTA works out various initiatives to increase accessibility of public to internet: NA told

