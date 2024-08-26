IHC to resume hearing in petition challenging installation of firewall, internet disruption today

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Monday (today) resume hearing in a petition challenging the installation of firewall and internet disruption. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will conduct hearing of the petition filed by senior journalist Hamid Mir against the nationwide internet slowdown.

In the petition filed through Advocate Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, Mir had sought redressal for the violations of citizens’ fundamental rights due to the apparent installation of a firewall, drastically reduced internet speeds, routine network disruptions, and the federal government’s denial of these issues. Previously, Justice Aamer asked that has the internet slowed down these days? He said that he would seek details on the matter before issuing any orders and asked whether the PTA or the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication should be questioned over slow internet speeds.

At this, Mir’s counsel Mazari responded that the PTA has remained silent on the matter so far. Then the judge asked whether to summon the PTA’s secretary or joint secretary, at which Mazari requested the court to summon senior officials of the ministries concerned. Later, the bench sought responses from the government and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and deferred hearing of the case till August 26 (today) for further proceedings.

In his petition, Mir had requested that the court declare that there can be no installation of any firewall that impacts citizens fundamental rights without, at the very least, extensive consultative process/ consultations/ deliberations with all relevant stakeholders and keeping in view Constitutional safeguards for fundamental rights.

The petition further requested that the court declare access to the internet and the right to connectivity a fundamental right under Pakistan’s Constitutional scheme, adding that “only reasonable restrictions on the same may be imposed by law and keeping in view the principles of necess ity and proportionality”.

The petition also requested that the respondents may submit reports detailing information on the “firewall”, and that all work on the firewall be suspended and citizens’ uninterrupted access to internet services be restored. In his petition, he cited Cabinet Secretary, IT Secretary, Interior Secretary, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and Ministry of Human Rights as respondents. The petitioner also requested a detailed report from these respondents regarding the firewall installation and its implications.