IMF excludes Pakistan from meeting schedule, bailout approval delayed

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board has released its meeting schedule up to September 04, notably excluding Pakistan from the list. This comes as a setback for Pakistan’s finance ministry, which has been hopeful for securing approval for a $7 billion bailout package from the IMF.

Sources indicate that the government is working diligently to secure a rollover of $12 billion in loans from key allies, including China, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In addition, Pakistan has reportedly requested an additional $1.2 billion loan from Saudi Arabia to address a $2 billion financing gap.

Pakistan currently holds $5 billion in cash deposits from Saudi Arabia, $4 billion from China, and $3 billion from the UAE. Additionally, the country is burdened with $4.5 billion in commercial debt, with obligations primarily to China, according to finance ministry sources.

The exclusion from the IMF’s schedule adds uncertainty to Pakistan’s efforts to stabilize its economy amidst ongoing financial challenges.