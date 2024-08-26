The world is experiencing severe impacts of climate change, evident in floods, extreme weather events, and increasing pollution. Both humans and wildlife are in grave danger due to global warming. The Earth’s temperature is rising at an alarming rate, posing significant survival challenges. This year, the entire world has faced heavy rains and flooding, particularly in Pakistan, where Balochistan, Sindh, and Punjab have been hit hardest, resulting in loss of life and widespread destruction of infrastructure. It is crucial to take serious action by increasing tree planting and adopting environmentally friendly practices.

AHMED ALI,

Quetta.