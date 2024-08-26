Monday, August 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Impacts of Climate Change

August 26, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The world is experiencing severe impacts of climate change, evident in floods, extreme weather events, and increasing pollution. Both humans and wildlife are in grave danger due to global warming. The Earth’s temperature is rising at an alarming rate, posing significant survival challenges. This year, the entire world has faced heavy rains and flooding, particularly in Pakistan, where Balochistan, Sindh, and Punjab have been hit hardest, resulting in loss of life and widespread destruction of infrastructure. It is crucial to take serious action by increasing tree planting and adopting environmentally friendly practices.

AHMED ALI,

Quetta.

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1724569519.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024