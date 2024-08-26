Jamshoro Bus Terminal

Jamshoro, though not a large city in Sindh, holds significant importance as an educational hub. The University of Sindh, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, and Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences are all located here, attracting thousands of students from across the country. Unfortunately, the city lacks a dedicated bus terminal for public transport, forcing public service vehicles to use the Indus Highway (N-55) as an informal terminal. This situation creates problems for commuters on this busy highway, especially under the flyover connecting Jamshoro and Hyderabad with the Indus Highway. The northbound track of the highway is constantly occupied by buses and vans, causing congestion and making it difficult for other commuters to pass through.

The proactive efforts of District Commissioner Jamshoro, Riaz Wassan, are commendable, as he has been working tirelessly in this challenging district. I urge him to address the bus terminal issue in Jamshoro in the public interest. The district administration and the University of Sindh’s leadership could collaborate to resolve this issue, potentially utilizing land near the university’s petrol pump for a proper bus terminal. Prompt action on this matter would greatly benefit the thousands of travelers who suffer due to this bottleneck.

SALAR LATEEF,

Karachi.