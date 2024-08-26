Monday, August 26, 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finalizes PPP plans for government schools
12:39 PM | August 26, 2024
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized preparations to operate government schools through public-private partnerships (PPP). A feasibility survey of 24 schools across the province has been completed, and the initial phase has identified eight primary schools deemed suitable for PPP management.

Under the initial phase, one school each in D.I. Khan, Dir, and Lakki Marwat will transition to PPP mode. Additionally, two schools each in Abbottabad and Haripur will also be managed under this model.

Documents from the Department of Education reveal that approximately 4.7 million children are currently out of school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. With an average expenditure of Rs. 41,055 per student per month, the shift to PPP aims to enhance education standards and alleviate financial strain.

Education Department officials anticipate that schools under the PPP model will benefit from improved facilities and better governance, contributing to overall advancements in the province’s education sector.

