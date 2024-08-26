KP anti-corruption committee renamed

PESHAWAR - In a bid to strengthen anti-corruption efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the recently established committee has been renamed the PTI Internal Accountability Committee.

Originally formed 20 days ago under the name “Good Governance,” the committee will now operate under its new title. A separate secretariat will be set up for the committee, complete with an office, staff, and other necessary facilities.

A dedicated website will be created for lodging complaints, and multiple channels, including email and social media platforms, will be available for reporting corruption.

The PTI Internal Accountability Committee will consist of three members. One member noted that discussions with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have led to the upcoming establishment of the secretariat. The committee will actively work against corruption. So far, only former Minister Shakeel Khan has been summoned, with no complaints received against other ministers or secretaries.

The committee is prepared to act upon receiving any corruption complaints.