LEAs in Multan hold flag march

MULTAN - Police accompanied by other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) held a flag march to show preparedness of maintaining law and order during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, heavy contingents of police and other law enforcement departments held a flag march which started from the police lines and culminated at the same point after passing through different areas of the city. Speaking on the occasion, SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi said that the basic purpose of the flag march was to show preparedness of dealing with any emergency. He said that police and other law enforcement departments would ensure foolproof security arrangements during the Chehlum. He said that police have already finalized a security plan as more than 2000 police officials would be deployed in the city.

Khakhi maintained that video cameras and drones would be used for monitoring of security while a control room has also been set up for this purpose.

He said that vehicles were being checked at all entry and exit points of the city while city traffic police have also made a comprehensive plan to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city. He urged people to cooperate with police and other law enforcement departments in maintaining peace.

1.92m olive saplings distributed among farmers

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu has said that 1.92 million olive saplings were provided to farmers to transform Pothohar region into an “olive valley.”

According to official sources, 1.32 million saplings were distributed free of cost by the Punjab Agriculture Department, while an additional 600,000 saplings were supplied under a national project at a 67% subsidy.

Secretary Sahu stated that every possible resource was being utilized to ensure agricultural development and the prosperity of farmers in the Pothohar region. A comprehensive transformation plan is being developed to modernize agriculture in the area, making it more aligned with contemporary practices.

The Pothohar region is considered highly suitable for cultivating high-value crops. In line with this, efforts are being made to promote the cultivation of avocados. Additionally, the region will see the introduction of organic farming practices in their true essence.

Highlighting the region’s agricultural potential, Secretary Sahu pointed out that grapes and olives are the primary fruits of Pothohar. To enhance the quality and yield of these fruits, technical guidance is being provided to local farmers. Moreover, steps are being taken to promote tomato cultivation, tailored to the region’s climate.

To support land conservation in Pothohar, over 1,500 mini-dams have been constructed with subsidies, the secretary stated. Additionally, more than 2,000 water ponds have also been established in the region. A high-efficiency irrigation system has also been implemented, covering 30,000 acres of land, to further boost agricultural productivity, he concluded.