LESCO staff loses both arms in electric shock incident in Changa Manga

A Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) staff member, Nasir, has tragically lost both arms after receiving a severe electric shock while repairing 11KV power wires in Changa Manga.

Nasir was performing repairs on the 11KV wires when he was electrocuted. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors determined that amputating both arms was necessary to save his life.

Nasir reported that he was following orders from SDO Amjad and had been assured that the electricity supply had been suspended. However, the power was still on, which led to the accident. LESCO officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.