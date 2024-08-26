Monday, August 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Main procession of Chehlum to emerge from Sukkur Markazi Imam Bargah

APP
August 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Following the special directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, on Sunday has finalized the security and traffic arrangements for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) processions in the Sukkur city.   According to the traffic plan, the main procession of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) will emerge from the Markazi Imambargah Ghareeb Abad, pass through its designated routes, and then conclude.  More than 200 officers of the Sukkur Police will perform their duties in a professional manner.  Participants of the procession will park their vehicles in designated areas, and alternative routes have been arranged for the convenience of citizens. SSP Sukkur has appealed to citizens to use alternative routes during the procession and to cooperate with the district police to untoward any incident.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1724569519.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024