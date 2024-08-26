Monday, August 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Man booked after his dog bit minor

APP
August 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BUREWALA   -  A man was booked after his dog bit a minor at Chak 261 Alabad here on Sunday. According to police sources, Ishfaaq alias Bagga keeps a dog and local people had requested him repeatedly to keep the dog away from kids. However, a minor, Muhammad Nadeem, was playing in the street when the dog attacked him. The bite caused injuries to his head, face and different parts. The critically wounded kid was shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital. Assistant Commissioner Malik Farooq Ahmed took notice of the incident and ensured the arrest of the owner of the dog. Police have registered a case following an application from the father of the minor and are investigating.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1724569519.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024