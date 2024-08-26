Maryam Nawaz reviews arrangements for 981st urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized the teachings of Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh Ali bin Usman Hajveri, highlighting his enduring message of kindness, respect, tolerance, harmony, and peace. In a tribute to the revered Sufi saint, the Chief Minister acknowledged his significant religious and spiritual contributions to mankind.

Expressing satisfaction with the preparations for the 981st Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh, Punjab CM reviewed the key arrangements and security measures in place for the event. She emphasized the importance of continuous monitoring to ensure the safety and comfort of the devotees attending the Urs.

Maryam Nawaz directed that all devotees be hosted with utmost respect and kindness, noting that they are guests of the event. She stressed the need for discipline and effective management to prevent overcrowding, particularly at the Sabeel.

In her directives to police officers and wardens, the Chief Minister called for ensuring the smooth flow of traffic during the Urs celebrations, aiming to facilitate a seamless experience for all attendees.

The 981st Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh is expected to draw large crowds, and the Punjab government is committed to ensuring a safe and well-organized event in honor of the great Sufi saint.