Monday, August 26, 2024
Mazhar, Ismail advance in tennis event in Karachi

Staff Reporter
August 26, 2024
LAHORE   -   Mazhar Hayat and Ismail Aftab advanced in the tennis event in Karachi on Sunday after record­ing contrasting victories in the men’s singles second round. Mazhar Hayat edged past Dan­ish Naseer 8-7 while Ismail Aftab thrashed M Essa Jee 7-0 (retd). Earlier in the men’s singles first round, Hamble Naeem overpow­ered Maaz by 8-1, while Hasnain Khurram thumped Ibrahim Ilyas 8-2, Marib Malik outclassed Ya­sir Fazli 8-1, and M Essa downed Umer Farooqi 8-6. The ladies singles category saw Haya You­suf dominating Tahreem You­suf with an 8-1 win in the first round. In the U17 singles, Ismail Aftab crushed Bilal Khan 8-0. The U-13 singles matches saw Aman Sheikh overcoming Zayd Ali 3-5, 4-2, 4-1, and Ashar Bhaila Bhaila cruising past Ibrahim Amir 4-0, 4-0. In the U-11 singles, Osama Ali defeated Abdullah Ali 4-2, 1-4, 5-4, while Qazi Ahyan beat­ing Ebrahim Amir 4-1, 5-3.

Staff Reporter

