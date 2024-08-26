Monday, August 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Minister promises foolproof security for Chehlum, Data Ganj Bakhsh Urs

Salman Rafique says processions and gatherings are being closely monitored across the province

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Sunday comprehensive security arrangements had been made for the Chehlum of Karbala martyrs and the urs of Ali Hajveri Data Ganj Bakhsh.

During a visit to the central control room of the Home Department here, the minister reviewed the monitoring system in place for the chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. He was briefed by the relevant officers on the security measures.

Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that the processions and gatherings are being closely monitored across the province, with officers from the Home Department working round-the-clock to ensure safety. He highlighted that extraordinary security measures have been implemented for 514 processions and 917 assemblies throughout Punjab. Additionally, 43 companies of the Pakistan Army and Rangers have been deployed to ensure peace during the chehlum. The minister emphasised that all security personnel must remain vigilant and on duty until the safe return of all mourners. Accompanying the minister were Special Secretary Home Fazlur Rehman, Additional Secretary Usman Khalid, and other provincial officers.

PM Shehbaz reviews final steps for PWD closure

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1724656219.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024