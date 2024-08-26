Minister promises foolproof security for Chehlum, Data Ganj Bakhsh Urs

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Sunday comprehensive security arrangements had been made for the Chehlum of Karbala martyrs and the urs of Ali Hajveri Data Ganj Bakhsh.

During a visit to the central control room of the Home Department here, the minister reviewed the monitoring system in place for the chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. He was briefed by the relevant officers on the security measures.

Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that the processions and gatherings are being closely monitored across the province, with officers from the Home Department working round-the-clock to ensure safety. He highlighted that extraordinary security measures have been implemented for 514 processions and 917 assemblies throughout Punjab. Additionally, 43 companies of the Pakistan Army and Rangers have been deployed to ensure peace during the chehlum. The minister emphasised that all security personnel must remain vigilant and on duty until the safe return of all mourners. Accompanying the minister were Special Secretary Home Fazlur Rehman, Additional Secretary Usman Khalid, and other provincial officers.