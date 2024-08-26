Monday, August 26, 2024
Mobile phone snatchers arrested

Staff Reporter
August 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -   The Safe City Virtual Patrol Officer, while conducting surveillance, found accused who snatched mobile phones from citizens. The Safe City officer traced the snatchers through face identification. The Safe City Authority spokesman told APP that two youths on motorbikes used to roam roads before and after snatching. They had snatched valuable mobiles from citizens. The Safe City Virtual Patrol Officer provided all the evidence to police concerned and police arrested both accused. The spokesman says citizens should contact 15 in case of any emergency.

