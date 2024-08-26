Mohsin Naqvi visits Data Darbar

LAHORE - Federal Interior Minister visited Data Darbar here on Sunday to attend the second day of Urs. He placed a Chadar and flowers on the shrine. prayed for the development of the country and the prosperity of the people. He also prayed for the oppressed Muslims of Occupied Kashmir and Palestine. also inspected the renovation project of Data Darbar, while the Secretary Auqaf Punjab gave a briefing about the project and informed about the progress. welcomed the devotees coming from all over the country and the world. Saints including Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) taught peace and harmony in the subcontinent, he said, adding that today we need to follow the teachings of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh and other saints.