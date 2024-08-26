New indigenous chicken breed introduced in KP

Peshawar - The Poultry Research Institute (PRI) of the Livestock and Dairy Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has unveiled a new and indigenous breed of chicken named Jabba 21, known for its excellent egg-laying and meat weight.

Named after the PRI’s location in Jabba, Manshera district, the Jabba 21 breed was developed from chicks obtained in 2021, according to Dr. Mohsin Ali, Senior Research Officer at PRI KP. The new hybrid breed is a cross between the imported Playmouth Rock male and the Rhode Island Red (RIR) hen.

Dr. Mohsin explained that PRI has been working on various chicken breeds since 2014, initially focusing on imported breeds. The goal is to introduce high-quality local breeds to meet the demand for eggs and meat. Research on Jabba 21 began with the cross-breeding of two imported breeds, and ongoing trials will continue for five to six generations to assess the breed’s consistency in egg production and weight.

Initial findings show that Jabba 21 lays around 230 to 240 eggs annually and has a body weight of approximately 2.5 kg. The eggs are light brown, similar to local eggs, and are well-received in the market.

Jabba 21 has demonstrated superior results in both egg production and weight compared to its parent breeds. The RIR females weigh about 2.2 kg, while Jabba 21 reaches around 2.5 kg or more within 10 to 11 months.

Dr. Mohsin indicated that distribution of the new breed for farming will commence soon, allowing people to benefit from its egg-laying capacity and substantial meat weight. Jabba 21 is particularly suited for rearing in temperate regions like Hazara division.