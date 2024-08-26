No monkeypox case in Bahawalpur: CEO Health

BAHAWALPUR - Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Aamir Bashir has said that the laboratory test had confirmed that no monkeypox virus was found in the blood sample of a patient of Bahawalpur.

He told media persons here that a rumour was spread that mpox was found in a patient admitted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Ahmadpur East tehsil of Bahawalpur district. “It was just a rumor that a patient infected with the mpox virus was admitted to THQ Hospital in Ahmadpur East,” he said. He said that a patient was admitted to THQ Hospita, Ahmadpur East for a routine treatment, but after the rumour of presence of mpox, the blood sample of the patient was dispatched to the medical laboratory for examination. “The laboratory report confirmed there was no presence of the virus in the patient,” he said.

He said that the blood sample of the patient had been dispatched to the Provincial Health Reference Lab Lahore for examination.

Registration for housing project starts in Bahawalpur

Registration for the Punjab government project “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” has started in the district.

Official sources said that on the special directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, registration for the housing project “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” has initiated in Bahawalpur district. The project was launched to provide houses to low-income people. They said that registration counters had been set up at Deputy Commissioner Officer, Deputy Director, Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency and offices of Assistant Commissioners at all tehsils of the district.

Persons belonging to low-income communities can approach the counters for registration. Applicants can also apply on website www.acag.punjab.gov.pk for registration. They can get information by making a phone call on helpline No. 09100-0800 in this regard.