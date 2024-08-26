Norris ends Verstappen’s unbeaten home record with Dutch GP win

ZANDVOORT - McLaren’s Lando Norris ended Max Verstappen’s unbeaten home record with a commanding Dutch Grand Prix victory and second win of his Formula One career to breathe new life into the champi­onship on Sunday. Red Bull’s triple world champion finished 22.896 seconds behind, after seizing the lead at the start but being passed on the 18th of 72 laps, with Fer­rari’s Charles Leclerc taking the chequered flag in third place after starting sixth. It was the first time since the race returned to the cal­endar in 2021 that Verstappen had not triumphed at Zandvoort and the once-dominant driver’s losing streak this season now ex­tends to five races. His lead over Norris was cut to 70 points after 15 of a record 24 rounds, with McLaren also cutting Red Bull’s increasingly vulnerable advantage in the constructors’ championship to 30. “It feels amazing. I wouldn’t say a perfect race, because of lap one again, but afterwards it was beautiful. The pace was very strong, the car was unbelievable,” said Norris, who took his first win in Miami in May. “I could push and get past Max, which was the main thing, and just go from there. So quite a straightforward race. Still tough but very enjoyable.”