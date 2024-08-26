Pak, Azerbaijan discuss future prospect for bilateral economic, trade ties

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Azerbaijan have discussed the prospect of bilateral economic and trade relations to further look at bilateral and multilateral cooperation in different sectors of the economy. The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov met Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan at the residence of Deputy Chairman Senate on Sunday. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations and the overall situation of the region were discussed in detail.

Meanwhile, the deputy chairman Senate said that Pakistan values its fraternal relations with Azerbaijan and there is a need to increase cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economic and trade, investment, energy, defence, agriculture and natural resources. The deputy chairman Senate said that there is an urgent need to promote investment and trade between the two countries and it is necessary to remove the existing obstacles for the improvement of the economy. He said that parliamentary and institutional cooperation can help promote relations at the public level.

Emphasising bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the meeting, the deputy chairman Senate said that Pakistan will further promote economic relations with Azerbaijan. Syedaal Khan said that trade and investment opportunities can be found through frequent exchanges of delegations in business sectors. He said that Pakistan, especially Balochistan province is rich in mineral wealth and will prove to be important in changing the destiny of this region. Pakistan will prove to be the economic and trade hub of the region and investors and businessmen from all over the world should take advantage of the investment opportunities in Pakistan, he added.

The deputy chairman Senate said that the relationship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan is based on religious and cultural values. Emphasis was placed on the work of the delegations regarding the promotion of exchanges. Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan said that the parliaments have a heavy responsibility for peace and development in the region. He said that many lives and financial sacrifices have been made in Pakistan in the war against terrorism. Every possible measure will be taken for the peace and survival of this region, he said. The deputy chairman briefed that the Indian government has set the worst example of cruelty and violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir. He said that the whole world should take strict measures against the ongoing cruelty and brutality in Palestine and for the freedom of the Palestinians Islamic countries need to adopt a common plan of action.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and PML- N Leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif are working for the development and prosperity of Pakistan. The Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov agreed with the views of the deputy chairman of the Senate and said that Azerbaijan is keen to further develop its relations with Pakistan. They agreed to prepare an early action plan for the exchange of delegations in business sectors while stressing the need for institutional cooperation.